Abia Kidnapping: NPF declares officer in video addressing journalists lacks locus standi

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has declared the Chief Superintendent of Police of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), attached to the Abia State Police Command, seen in a video addressing press following the kidnap Sunday, of some members of the community Umunneochi local Council area lacked locus standi to discharge such responsibility.

NPF Public Relations Officer, Abuja headquarters, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the declaration in a statement he signed Wednesday.

“He had no locus standi to address the press or any group of persons, as such is the sole responsibility of the Commissioner of Police, and the Police Public Relations Officer, or at least his superior in rank who was also at the scene” Adejobi declared.

The Force Spokesman said further: “His impetuous and unguarded statements expressly contradict salient provisions of the Social Media Policy, Police Act and Regulations, and Code of Conduct for Police Officers, as well as extant laws regulating the conduct and activities of police officers. The Force wishes to state unequivocally that the unguarded utterances of the individual do not represent the principles, ideals, position, and ethics of the Nigeria Police Force, and therefore dissociates itself in all entirety”.

The statement said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba acknowledged and will continually appreciate the robust synergy enjoyed over time from the military and other security agencies in maintaining internal security, even as he assured that the erring officer will face the disciplinary procedures of the Force for his unguarded indiscretions.

He equally restated the commitment of his administration to ensuring all and sundry have access to policing services without sentimental colourations.