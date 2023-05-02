Abia House of Assembly Speaker impeached

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji has been impeached.

Details of the impeachment by members still remain sketchy, still, a ranking member of the House from Abia North Senatorial district who preferred anonymity confirmed the action of the lawmakers to The Punch Correspondent Tuesday.

The impeachment was said to have been carried out by 18 out of 27 members of the House who sat at an undisclosed location.

It was gathered that the motion for the impeachment was moved by Chukwudi Apugo of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Apugo is representing Umuahia-East. His motion was seconded by Okey Igwe also of the PDP, who is representing Umunneochi constituency

Orji, representing Umuahia Central State Constituency, lost his bid to represent the Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal constituency in the February 25 National Assembly election.

He is the son of the former Governor, Theodore Orji. He lost to the Labour Party candidate, Obi Aguocha.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Nigerian Police Force have taken over the entrance gate to the House of Assembly complex, at the time of filling this report.