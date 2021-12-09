Subscribe
Abia hasn’t paid doctors for 23 months, says NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Thursday urged three states to pay up doctors’ salaries and allowances.

It said Abia has not paid doctors for up to 23 months.

NMA President, Prof Innocent Ujah, spoke in Abuja during a briefing on the outcomes of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Sokoto.

He said: “The NEC expressed its disappointment with the failure of Abia, Ondo and Ekiti state governments to pay salaries in full and other allowances of doctors and other health workers for up to 23 months in Abia State and down to four months in Ekiti state.

“The Council, therefore, appealed to Abia, Ondo and Ekiti State governments to pay these accrued salaries and allowances to doctors and other health workers without further delay while empowering the NMA leadership in the affected states to use every diplomatic and legal means to ensure the payment of the owed emoluments.”

