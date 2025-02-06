Abia governor signs security trust fund bill into law

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has signed into law the newly amended Abia state security trust fund bill passed by the state House of Assembly.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Tuesday, Otti emphasized that the law establishes a structured framework to address security financing, which previously relied heavily on state government allocations and private donations.

He said, “As we sign the bill into law, I have no doubt that having given you, members of the trust fund, the teeth, you can now bite.

“Most of the funding for security endeavours in the State have been done by the State and public spirited individuals.

“With the establishment of the trust fund, we will have a more organised and institutionalized ways to address funding of security.”

The governor called on the residents to continue supporting the security endeavours which has lead to relative peace and security in the State.

He also assured that he would not rest on his oars in maintaining security as security remains a priority in the agenda of his administration.

While thanking the State House of Assembly for amending the law, the Governor lauded the members of the State Security Trust Fund for their contributions.

“From my understanding, there was a law that existed, but it was inadequate and did not address the changing needs of security.

“So, we sat down and we thought that we need to put in a bill and that we did with your consent. We moved to the House of Assembly and the House of Assembly approved it.

“I will like to thank you once again, thank the Speaker and members of the House of Assembly for the support we have enjoyed from you.

“I also want to underscore the support you have been giving from your own individual basis not as a trust fund but in your different communities and anytime we call upon you, given where we place security, you do not hesitate to respond.”

Presenting the bill to the Governor for his assent, the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly,Hon. Augustine Meregini, explained that the essence of the Abia State Security Trust Fund Law No 5 of 2024 is to create a trust fund that would have the responsibility of raising funds for the acquisition of necessary security equipment which would engender the smooth operation of security in the state.

Meregini who represented the Speaker, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, explained that the bill was thoroughly handled with the expectation that the implementation of the law would actualize improved security in the state.

Earlier, the chairman, Board of Trustee, Abia State Security Trust Fund, Mr. Obiamaraije Stanley, thanked the Governor for assenting to the bill and for the support the members have enjoyed from him.

He also assured that they are committed to serving in the trust fund.

