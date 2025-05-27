Abia governor signs 18 new bills into law

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, onMonday, signed 18 Executive Bills into law.

The latest bills brought to 30, the number of Executive Bills signed into law by the Governor since he came to power two years ago.

Speaking while assenting to the bills, Governor Otti said that the new laws “encapsulate thoughtful legislative provisions for achieving” his Government’s vision in critical areas such as “performance-based administration, accountability, and delivery of good governance.”

The Governor said that the legislation “aligns with the survey of the community and neighborhood development proposals, captured in his manifesto and the recommendations of the transition committee report of 2023.”

He saluted the State House of Assembly for its focused leadership and commitment to the new Abia and for providing strong legislative support to the programme and policy outlays of the Executive branch of Government.

Otti further spoke on the effects of the bills so far signed into Law under his administration.

He said: ”Without legislative support, much of whatever is achieved in the short period of time could have cost a lot of money.

“And, I have no doubt that the volume of legislation we have put in place will guarantee the sustenance of the gains that have been made over the last two years.

“Whether you are looking at managing infrastructure expansion protocols, greater development roadmap, or smaller agencies of government, many of us in this room would agree that a lot is changing in terms of development approach in our urban and semi-urban centres.

“My conviction is that the excellent leadership of the new Government will not just endure, it will bear even greater fruits in the years ahead.

“What we have gathered to do this afternoon represents another layer of our holistic Government philosophy. This session offers us a unique opportunity to tie us as partners with the shared vision of building a new Abia.

Presenting the bills, the Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa described the bills as “abstract but very impactful on the people,” adding that some of them are amendments.

“These 18 bills, some of which are amendments to the old laws. The results and effects of the bills will be visible in the lives of the people.

He noted that the administration had brought joy in the State and assured of the continuous support of the Executive by the Legislature.

In their goodwill messages, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Austin Okezie Meregini, the Majority Leader, Uchenna Kalu Okoro and the Member representing Ukwa West State Constituency, Hon. Godwin Adiele said that Governor Otti has maintained pragmatic, focused and visionary leadership in the State.

They assured of the cooperation and collaboration of Abia State House of Assembly towards the sustenance of good governance in the State.

Reviewing the bills and laws , the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna disclosed that a total of 30 Executive bills have been passed under Governor Otti.

He noted that the Government of Dr. Otti run on transparency and policy driven bills and laws which he said are in line with the manifesto of the Governor.

The Commissioner listed some of the 18 bills signed into law to include; Abia State Senior Citizens Law 2025, Abia State Road Maintenance Agency (repeal) law 2025, Abia State Estate Development Agency (Repeal) Law 2025, Abia State Orientation Agency (Amendment) Law 2025 among others.

The Bill assenting ceremony by the Executive Governor of the State was witnessed by members of the expanded Executives Council of Abia State Government and members of the House of Assembly including the Speaker and Deputy speaker of Abia House of Assembly.

