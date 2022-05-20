Abia government renews commitment to security

The Abia State Government has reiterated that it remains proactive and committed to the security of lives and properties of the residents in the state.

This comes against the protest by students of the State’s University and residents of Uturu community in Abia state Thursday, over the incessant cases of kidnapping and unfortunate death of innocent citizens around the ABSU-Uturu-Okigwe axis and Umunneochi-Ihube area occasioned by the criminal activities of mindless terrorists.

However, the Abia Government in a release issued by the State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Eze Chikamnayo, made available to journalists in Umuahia, the Abia capital Friday, maintained that the current administration under Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has proven to be security conscious, and has achieved visible results in the safety and welfare of all Abians and Nigerians, adding that it has continued to top mostly prioritize the security of citizens of the state.

It expressed sadness on the incessant ugly development around Abia’s boundaries with Imo state and reiterated further that is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that normalcy is quickly restored.

According to the State Government, “we may not for operational reasons be able to go into further details this time so as to safeguard the processes already put in place by the hardworking security agencies and authorities”.

The Government assured all the citizens of his total commitment in the aforementioned regards while urging all to remain calm and maintain the peace.

– By Chijindu Emeruwa