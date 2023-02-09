Abia frowns at planned coronation of Emir of Aba

The Abia State government has frowned at a plan to enthrone one Sarki Shehu Bello II as the Emir of Aba, the state’s commercial hub, without recourse to the government.



The government made its feelings known in a press release, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, and made available to the New Agency of Nigeria on Thursday.



The government said its attention was drawn to the coronation plan without the planners conferring with the government.



“Government wishes to warn all involved in this unauthorized and illegal coronation to stop forthwith or be prepared to face the full weight of the law.



“Government hereby directs the immediate cancellation of the proposed illegal coronation as there is nothing like Aba Emirate Council in the State.



“Government further warned all residents in the state, especially those in Aba, to be law abiding,” Ezem said.



The government, therefore, directed law enforcement agents to act fast to stop such an event which is capable of breaching the peace of the city of Aba and Abia State.