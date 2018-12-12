Abia: Female governorship candidate unveils three-point agenda

Dr. Blessing Nwagba, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Abia, has unveiled a three-point transformation agenda for the state.

Nwagba, who is the only female governorship candidate in the state, did the unveiling at a press conference in Umuahia on Wednesday.

She listed three agendas to include economic revitalisation, infrastructure transformation and social development to drive her administration, if given the mandate.

She expressed concern over the slow pace of development in Abia.

She said: “Abia may not have a future in the next four years at this rate. The world is moving and leaving us behind.”

Nwagba is a member of the Abia House of Assembly representing Aba North State Constituency on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party before defecting to SDP.

She said there was urgent need to change the narrative in Abia in 2019.

She said: “I have seen rising poverty in the state like no other. I have seen industries crumbled and businesses taxed and levied to their own death.

“I have seen civil servants work for several months without pay. I have seen our hopes and aspirations dashed.

“A child born in Abia today is taking a big gamble, being left behind by the rest of Nigeria and the world.”

Nwagba underscored the need for all Abians to join in the project “to reclaim our hopes, our dreams to put us back on the map”.

She gave reasons for joining the governorship race, saying that “the stakes are too high for us to sit down and watch”.

She said: “The people who you thought would make good governors have failed us and I humbly ask you to give us a chance.”

The governorship candidate promised to transform the agricultural sector, by training and providing the necessary support to Abia farmers.

She further promised to eliminate the use of touts and thugs in revenue collection and create an enabling environment for business to thrive in the state.

She also assured the people that she would eliminate double taxation, which she described as inimical to the growth and development of small businesses.

She said: “I am very well equipped to govern Abia,” she said, adding that Nigerian women had acquitted themselves in governance and public service in Nigeria.

In his brief remark, Nwagba’s running mate, Uchenna Ogu, said that the choice by the Abia people to move the state forward was not negotiable.

Ogu urged the people to remain steadfast with SDP and vote massively for the party at all levels in the 2019 polls.

Also, the chairman of the party, Chief Chidi Nwosu, said that the party chose Nwagba as its flag bearer because of her proven track record as a great political achiever.

Nwosu also said that the choice of a female governorship candidate became expedient, “considering that men had governed the state for the past 20 years without anything substantial to show”.