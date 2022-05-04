Abia expresses displeasure over destruction of public infrastructures

The Abia State Government has expressed dismay on the activities of criminal elements who vandalize street light poles and iron rods used for drainage works in Aba and selling them as a scrap.

In a release signed Wednesday by the Chief of Staff to the State’s Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Chief Okey Ahiwe, the South Eastern State observed that such act was being perpetrated by metal scrap dealers (akpakara) with the help of cart pushers, asserting such conduct was economic sabotage.

The State government vowed it would not sit back and watch criminal elements sabotage public Infrastructure.

Following the incident, the State Government has directed security agencies to strengthen the safekeeping of public Infrastructures in the state and fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crimes and bring them to book.

“The Governor in the same vein, directs the Hon Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, to immediately take steps to set up a taskforce to ensure that business of scrap dealing in Abia state is sanitized” the statement said.