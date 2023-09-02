Abia disengages staff employed by ex-Gov. Ikpeazu in 2023

The Abia State Government has disengaged all staff employed from January 2023 till date by the immediate past administration of former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

This development was revealed in a circular by the Head of Service, Lady Joy Maduka, sighted on Friday.

The circular, titled: “DISENGAGEMENT OF STAFF EMPLOYED FROM JANUARY, 2023 TILL DATE,” was with reference number: HSA/S.0006/iv//08.

The circular, dated August 30, 2023, said: “Following the ongoing reorganisation in the Abia State Public Service and in line with the provision of the Abia State Public Service Rules nos. 02801 and 02803, | write to inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Abia State has directed the disengagement of all staff employed into the Abia State Public Service from January, 2O23 till date.

“However, any further directive(s) of His Excellency on this matter shall be communicated in due course. Please take appropriate steps to implement immediately and according to His Excellency’s directive.”