The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, has been announced as the Governor in acting capacity following the positive result of the Coronavirus Disease test of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

The Abia state Commissioner for information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu made this known in a statement on Monday.

The statement was part of the one that confirmed Ikpeazu tested positive for Coronavirus Disease and went into isolation.

Kalu said in the statement: “Consequent on the above, the Governor has directed his Deputy, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, to act on his behalf pending his full resumption of duties.”