Abia demolishes unapproved structures in Umuahia market

The Abia State Government has commenced the demolition of buildings within the former Umuahia market, popularly known as Ogwumabiri, stating that the structures were built without government authorisation.

The demolition was carried out by the Umuahia Capital Development Authority, UCDA, in what the state government said was part of the efforts to transform Umuahia into a modern, world class city and befitting capital.

A statement released by the General Manager of UCDA, Mr Kingsley Agomoh, on Monday said the former market space was allocated to a private investor by the previous administration for the purpose of building an event centre on a build, operate, and transfer arrangement.

The statement read, “In line with the Abia State Government’s vision to transform Umuahia into a modern city and a befitting capital, the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA) has commenced the demolition of unauthorised residential structures built within the former Umuahia market premises without government approval.

“The former market space was allocated to a private investor by the previous administration to build an Event Centre on a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) basis.

“However, the investor unilaterally repurposed the space and started developing residential duplexes and apartments, contrary to the government’s planned purpose for the space.”

Agomoh explained that the Abia State Government has been engaging the investor for the past one year and has offered a negotiated ex-gratia settlement that involves taking over the space for the building of a modern transportation hub that would integrate a bus terminal, a train station, and intercity shuttles.

“As a responsible and business-friendly administration, the government has been engaging the investor for the past year and has offered a negotiated ex gratia settlement to the investor.

“The government has taken over the space to repurpose it as part of a modern transportation hub, integrating the bus terminal, train station, and intercity shuttle connection point.

“The structures demolished were deemed unfit for the established purpose of overriding public interest.

“The UCDA is committed to ensuring that the new transportation hub enhances the city’s infrastructure, promotes efficient mobility, and contributes to the overall economic growth of Umuahia as a modern capital city,” the statement added.

