Abia Crash: Gov. Ikpeazu orders relocation of abattoirs, Speaker mourns victims

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has ordered immediate relocation of the affected abattoirs in Thursday fatal crash, just as the Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji has condoled with families of victims of the accident which occurred, at the Abattoir located at Waterside River area of Ogbor Hill, Aba.

The crash involved a loaded trailer, ramming into the place, leading to the killing of several people.

This sad event occurred in spite of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s directive Thursday, regarding closure of the state’s major Abattoir and cattle markets as well as Ahia Udele in Aba.

The affected abattoirs to the following new locations included: New Omuma Uzor Abattoir in Ukwa West, and Good morning Market, Aba, for those currently in Ahia Udele.

Ikpwazu further directed the Ministry of Homeland Security to work with relevant security agencies in ensuring total compliance.

The Governor’s directive was contained in a press release issued Thursday by the State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu.

The Speaker, in a statement issued to newsmen in Umuahia, Friday, expressed shock on the news on the ugly incident and urged the affected families to take solace in God who alone can comfort them in these trying times.

The number one lawmaker assured them of his prayers and asked Almighty God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest.

