Abia Central: Appeal Court sacks LP’s Nwokocha, declares PDP winner 

The Court of Appeal has declared Austin Akobundu of the Peoples Democratic as the rightful winner of the Abia Central Senatorial District election.
The Court of Appeal delivered the judgment on Saturday.
According to the court, Akobundu defeated the Senate Minority Whip, Darlington Nwokocha of the Labour Party, who was earlier declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
Akobundu is a former Minister of State for Defence and a former National Organising Secretary of the PDP.