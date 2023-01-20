Abia calls for arrest, prosecution of State’s High Court arsonists

The Abia Government has called on the security agencies in the state to bring to book those behind the burning of Ikwuano High Court.

The State’s Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State, Chief Uche Ihediwa, made the call in a statement after he and his team paid an unscheduled inspection to the area to ascertain the level of destruction.

In the statement signed by the Public Relations Officer in the Ministry, Anyim Agbai, the CJ expressed shock over the destruction of the court building, saying that it was the handiwork of enemies of the state.

He expressed regret that people could get themselves involved in such an act.

He wondered why a court building built to resolve disputes among people in the rural area would be burnt by reasonable individuals as he stressed that burning the court would adversely affect the people’s quest for justice as they would henceforth travel to Umuahia for their cases.

He challenged the security agencies in the area to ensure that they unveil those behind the act.

Recall that Ikwuano High Court built by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu was recently set ablaze by some yet-to-be-identified arsonists.