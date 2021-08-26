Abia at 30: Kalu advocates inclusive leadership

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on citizens of Abia State to shun their political differences in order to work harmoniously for the sake of building a prosperous Abia State.

He congratulated the people of the state on the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state, while admonishing the political class to place the collective interests of the people above selfish ambitions, saying Abians are hardworking, selfless and patriotic people.

Kalu in a goodwill message re-affirmed his commitment as a politician, businessman and philanthropist to the promotion of credible leadership in all facets of life.

He said, “As we mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of Abia State, it is imperative for the political class to unite in order to make Abia State great.

“Politics is an opportunity to serve the people and not an avenue for meeting selfish ambitions.

“The political class must provide genuine leadership in a bid to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

“Despite our political differences, we must create a platform for development to thrive across the nooks and crannies of the state.

“The anniversary is a good opportunity for people in leadership positions to reflect on the current realities so as to forge ahead.”

The former governor, while wishing Abians a remarkable and memorable 30th anniversary celebration, promised to sustain his developmental strides beyond the Abia North senatorial district.