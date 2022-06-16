Abia assembly decries collapse of health system, summons health Commissioner

The Abia State House of Assembly has summoned the Chief Medical Director of Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba and the State Commissioner for Health to appear before her in plenary session on Wednesday 22nd June, 2022, over the deplorable condition of health system in the state.

Others summoned by the house leadership are Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, Uturu and Chairman of the Joint Action Committee of Medical Unions in Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba.

This came on the heels of a matter of urgent public importance presented by the member representing Aba south state constituency, Hon Obinna Ichita.

However, earlier before the summon, Ichita expressed worry that health workers in Abia state are being owed backlogs of salaries with many health centres in the state dysfunctional.

He also revealed that the Abia State University, Uturu had lost accreditation for the College of Medicine over the deplorable health system.

Meanwhile, the summoned officials are to explain the factors that led to the pitiful condition of the current situation.

The Abia State House of Assembly adjourned its plenary to Tuesday, 21st June, 2022.