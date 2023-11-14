Abia appoints TCs for LGs, shuts 197 ‘substandard’ private schools

The Abia State Government has shut down 197 “substandard” private schools as part of its efforts to reform the education sector in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, said this when he addressed newsmen on Monday.

He spoke at the Government House, Umuahia on the outcome of Monday’s State Executive Council meeting.

Kanu said about 900 private schools in the state had so far been inspected in the ongoing inspection of private schools.

He said the exercise followed the government’s resolve to improve the standard of education in the state.

He also spoke on government’s plan to fix internal roads in the major cities of the state, saying the Ministry of Works had been directed to undertake the task.

Also, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, said over 8,000 people had received free medicare under the ongoing free medical services offered by the State Government.

Okoronkwo said that the government had begun to retrofit the Cottage Hospital in Aba in a bid to enhance its capacity, adding that it would soon be reopened to the public.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Uzo Nwachukwu, said that the government had appointed Transition Committee Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen and Councillors for the 17 Local Government Councils.

Nwachukwu said that individuals with the capacity to deliver the rebuilding agenda of the present administration were selected to do the job.

He said that the TC members were entitled to a statutory six months tenure and that by reviewing the law, their tenure could be extended.