Abia APC: I belong to no faction, says Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has stated that he doesn’t belong to any group, faction or sub- division in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as he maintains that Abia state chapter of the APC is one.

Reacting to a news report in Thisday newspaper of January 16, 2022 with the caption: “Kalu, Emenike Absent at APC Reconciliation Meeting,” the former Governor also categorically stressed that he is not working with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sabotage the chances of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

While noting that the ideals of the APC are anchored on probity, transparency and accountability, the party will not allow any individual (s) hijack the party structure, adding that the party is for the majority and not any individual, who doesn’t have what it takes to win elections.

Kalu faulted those referring card carrying members of APC as members of Orji Kalu group, adding that divisions are not allowed in the party, emphasizing that the APC in Abia state will not be allowed to be hijacked by a minority with no electoral value.

In a statement by his media office, Kalu called on the Chairman of the APC National Reconciliation Committee, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to ignore the false claims in some quarters, stressing that he (Kalu) remains a committed, selfless, dedicated and loyal chieftain of the party.

He said, “It is unfortunate, disheartening and wicked that a minority in Abia state, who don’t have the capacity to win elections can make false and defamatory statements against Senator Orji Kalu, who during the 2019 general elections used his resources to win seats in the national assembly despite the stiff resistance by the PDP-led Abia state government.

“Kalu has sustained his leadership in APC in Abia state by consistently deploying human and financial resources to galvanize grassroots support for the party.

“During the 2019 general elections, the former Governor won his Senatorial seat and supported in clinching victory for two seats in the House of Representatives and provided huge support for the APC gubernatorial candidate.

“Kalu will not join issues with anyone as he will not allow people without electoral value distract him from focusing on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

” The former Governor doesn’t belong to any faction as he has always maintained neutrality and played a father to all role in the party”

The former Governor urged the national leadership of the party to be wary of people who don’t have electoral value to misinform them, adding that he will support the majority at all times as elections are won through votes and not propaganda.