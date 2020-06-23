The All Progressives Congress, Abia State chapter on Tuesday dissolved the party’s caucus and instituted a new one, where the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, emerged the Chairman.

The election was held in Abuja and attended by former members of the caucus.

Those in attendance included the Chairman of the party, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa; Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr. Uche Ogah; Deputy Majority Whip, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha; Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; former representative of Abia Central Senatorial District, Senator Nkechi Nwogu; former Senator Chris Adighije; former House of Representatives Member, Nnanna Uzor Kalu; and Hon Acho Obioma.

The new caucus also elected two co-deputy chairpersons for Abia South and Abia North: Ambassador Sam Nkire and Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha.

Other executive members are the secretary of the caucus, Hon. Acho Obioma, and Assistant Secretary, Comrade Ben Godson.

Other new members of the caucus are Hon. Martin Azubuike, Friday Nwosu, Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka, Hon. Chidia Maduekwe, Hon. Emeka Atuma, Perfect Okorie, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, Hon Chinenye Ike, Hon. Nduka Anyanwu, Comrade Chibueze Apugo and Comrade Obi Aham.