Abia APC chieftain dumps party for LP, rallies support for Otti

A chieftain from the South East, Mazi Emmanuel Uche, has withdrawn his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress for the Labour Party in Abia State.

He left with close political associates and supporters across all wards in Arochukwu Local Government Area of the state.

The Abia State APC stalwart announced the development while addressing a cross section of journalists on Tuesday.

Uche, a former candidate of the APC during the last local council area elections held in Abia State, cited the persisting and unavoidable internal crisis ravaging the Abia State chapter of the party as affecting the outcome of the 2023 polls.

He regretted that the persisting crisis in the state party chapter has continued to truncate the genuine desire and chances of the APC to win election and form a government in Abia State.

Uche, a foremost business tycoon, also frowned at the poor performances of the APC in the governorship election in the state, wherein the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Ikechi Emenike, emerged fourth.

He insisted that the progressive party has lost direction and goodwills of people of the state, disclosing his defection to Labour Party and support for the Governor-Elect on the party’s platform, Dr. Alex Otti.

He said: “Otti has the required capacity, ability, competence and expertise to address myriads of challenges impeding growths of the state and restore the state on the path of economic greatness.

“He has demonstrated similar strides in private sector-driven administration and economic investments in the country.

“On these basis, I and my teeming supporters from Arochukwu Local Government Area, other numerous of APC faithfuls and supporters decided to identify with competence because the capacity of the new governor-elect is not in doubt….”