Abia ADP deputy governorship candidate, supporters join LP

The deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party in Abia State, Ifeoma Okoya-Thomas, says she has dumped the party for Labour Party.

The candidate disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in Umuahia, Abia State on Wednesday.

Okoya-Thomas said that she decided to declare for the LP because the party would provide her the platform to actualise her vision to contribute towards the development of the state.

She further said that she had realised that she shared the same philosophy and vision with the LP’s governorship candidate, Dr. Alex Otti, to liberate Abia people from many years of sufferings due to bad governance.

She said: “I have chosen at this time to declare for LP and the person of Otti because we have the same vision to change the narrative of Abia.

“I discover we have a similar vision, which is to propagate the cause of Abia.

“I had the vision and I want to be part of the mission to liberate the state and its people and also fix its infrastructure.

“The mission is, for once, let people experience and get the dividend of democracy and become partakers in what belongs to Abia, not what we have gone through in the last couple of years.”

Okoya-Thomas further said that Abia people had suffered tremendously in all spheres because the state had been in the hands of inept and incompetent leaders.

According to her, Abia people are not happy and our state seems to be the most backward in the country.

She said: “Things are really bad for our people and they want a change.

“I know that with Otti at the helm of affairs, Abia will have that positive change.”

Okoya-Thomas said she had always had high regards for Otti, though they never met because she considered him a technocrat, rather than politician.

She further explained that having assessed other governorship candidates, she decided to declare support for Otti because he had demonstrated that he possessed the capacity and competence to transform the state.

Okoya-Thomas said: “He has proven his mettle, having successfully run large establishments that are still strong and doing well.

“With his pedigree and achievements in the private sector, I am confident that he has the competence that Abia needs to move forward and compete favourably with other states of the federation.”

She said that she was joining LP along with her political structure and teeming supporters in different parts of the state.

Okoya-Thomas, who had worked as a communication expert and in the maritime sector, also said that she was bringing into the party, her leadership skill, experience and passion to achieve a better Abia.

She added: “My people from Isialangwa and support groups from across the state told me that they are moving to LP but cannot go without my leading them.

“My mission in life is to help actualize their dream and contribute in making life more meaningful for them in a better Abia.”