Abia 2027: Aba indigenes berate lawmaker Ikwechegh’s endorsement of Gov Otti

The indigenous people of Aba, Abia State, under the aegis of Aba Ngwa Indigenous Movement, have berated the Member Representing Aba North/Aba South federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, over his endorsement of Governor Alex Otti for a second term in office.

Ikwechegh, who hails from the Bende council area in Abia North zone, but represents Aba North/Aba South federal constituency in Abia South zone, had led a delegation of old Bende people to endorse the Governor for a second term.

During the endorsement, Ikwechegh had said, “We have decided that none of our sons or daughters will run for governorship come 2027. There is no vacancy in Government House from 2027.”

Reacting, the group expressed its worries that the lawmaker has abandoned his constitutional duties to delve into what it described as a selfish endorsement of a leader in another constituency without the consent of the Aba federal constituency, which he represents.

The group threatened to recall the lawmaker Ikwechegh if he fails to focus on his constitutional mandate of representing the people.

This was contained in a communique signed by 12 members of the Aba Ngwa Indigenous Movement, which includes Elder Rowland Ajuzuogu, Prince Adimchinaobi Nwaigwe, Prince Jamike Ikonne, Chief Israel Aguwa, Elder Chima Mbama, amongst others.

The group described the endorsement as undemocratic, premature and the height of sabotage on the people of the indigenous people of Aba.

They also accused the lawmaker of failing to represent the interests of the constituency and tasked him to address the constituency on the matter to ensure he aligns with the expectations and needs of the indigenous people.

The communique read, “Our representative, Alex Ikwechegh, abandoned his constitutional duties of effective representation of our constituency and delved into selfish endorsement of a leader in another constituency.

“He led a delegation from the Bende federal constituency to endorse the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, for a second term.

“We are concerned that Ikwecheghe’s actions have raised serious questions about his commitment to the needs of our constituency.

“The Indigenous people of Aba Ngwa earnestly expect Ikwechegh to prioritise our constituency’s interest and maintain open communication, and not to stealthily indulge in hypocritical leadership endorsements in a constituency that has capable representation like a political pharisee.

“Now, the question that begs for an answer is how the representative of the Aba North/Aba South federal constituency speaks for the Bende federal constituency on who to endorse or adopt for the 2027 governorship election? This is purely political harlotry and a clear look down on the people of Aba North/Aba North South federal Constituency.

“In as much as we don’t hold a brief for the old Bende bloc, we state emphatically that we are at peace and in a cordial relationship with our old Bende brethren residing in our place – Aba Ngwa.”

The Aba Indigenous people further stated that they want all forms of representation of their people to honestly prioritize what makes life meaningful for their people.

“The premature endorsement of Governor Alex Otti by our representative on behalf of the Bende Bloc is not only undemocratic but an act of leadership sabotage to Aba North and South Federal Constituency, and we demand clarity and transparency regarding Hon. Ikwechegh’s decisions and motives.

“It is essential for our representative to address the constituency on this matter, to ensure alignment with the Aba Ngwa Indigenous expectations and needs.

“We would not be coerced or be pushed into needless leadership chaos, but would also not accommodate any form of misrepresentation, marginalisation or leadership exclusion in their own land, as Aba Ngwa is blessed with individuals who can represent them effectively at any level,” the statement added.

Post Views: 12