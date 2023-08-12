Abia 2023: PDP calls three witnesses in petition against Labour Party 

The Abia State Election Petition Tribunal continued its hearing of the matter brought before it by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 governorship election in Abia State, Chief Okey Ahiwe, challenging the declaration of Alex Otti of the Labour Party as winner of the March 18, 2023 poll.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, the Petitioners, Ahiwe and PDP, called three Witnesses: PW18, PW19 and PW20.

All of them were from Umuahia South Local Government Area.

The three Witnesses relied on their written depositions bothering on complaints arising from obvious disparities between the results obtained from the polling units and what was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

They adopted the same as their evidence before the Tribunal.

They told the Tribunal that apart from suppression of votes, INEC officials deliberately bypassed the use of BVAS for accreditation in a number of polling units to aid their irregularities against the PDP and that voters suffered both intimidation and violence by agents of the Labour Party in Umuahia South LGA.

ALSO READ:

In a bid to establish that there were massive irregularities in the results declared by INEC in 11 Local Government Areas of the state, namely: Aba North, Aba South, Arochukwu, Bende, Ikwuano, Isuikwuato, Obingwa, Ohafia, Osisioma, Umuahia North, Umuahia South and Umunneochi, the Petitioners’ lead Counsel, Prof. Paul Ananaba (SAN), sought the leave of the Tribunal to tender INEC’s Certified True Copy of Voters Register for the 11 LGAS, after the application for the motion was granted.

The Petitioners also made known their intention to tender the Certified True Copy of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System Report and the Certified True Copy of the Certificate of Compliance with Section 84 of Evidence Act 2011 by INEC in respect of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System for the March 18 2023 governorship election in Abia State.

Although lawyers to the Respondents objected to the admissibility of the documents, they opted to state their reasons in their written addresses.

READ ALSO: Abia 2023: Labour Party lawyer who claimed illness spotted at Tribunal’s sitting venue: https://t.co/IGkelNTIiU

Meanwhile, the Tribunal granted parties leave to meet on August 12, 2023 by 11am to reconcile marking of the Petitioner’s evidence.

The matter was later adjourned to August 17 and 18, 2023 for continuation of hearing.