Abia 2023: Nwafor debunks rumours of purported withdrawal from guber race

The Abia Governorship standard-bearer of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the 2023 general elections, Engr. Enyinnaya Chima Nwafor, has debunked the rumours of a purported negotiation to step down his ambition, ahead of the elections.

This is coming on the backdrops of speculations about his purported negotiation to step down for another governorship candidate from a different political party for the forthcoming governorship election in 2023 in Abia state.

In a release on Sunday against the widespread speculation on his purported intention to withdraw from the Abia 2023 gubernatorial seat race, Nwafor who doubles as Chief Executive Officer of Tunnel End Group, described the rumours as provocative, wicked and unfounded orchestrated by those affected by the reality of joblessness, and jittery of imminent defeat in the upcoming main elections in Abia state.

His words, “Those peddling the rumour are either jittery, confused, unsure of themselves and have inadvertently admitted that Nana is the only candidate causing them to lose sleep.

“It is also a further confirmation that Nana and his YPP have shown capacity, preparedness and overwhelming popularity given that they had unwittingly discharged YPP as obscure.

“Why would he step down for another governorship candidate in an election he is certain he will win to the glory of God?

“No winner steps down for a loser”.

The frontline Abia governorship standard-bearer of the YPP, challenged anyone with proof to come forward to show where the purported negotiation took place, calling on his teeming supporters across the state and beyond to disregard the malicious story and remain sharply focused on the huge mileage in development which a YPP government assures.

The release further quoted Nwafor as saying” “In the coming days, the Nana Ofuji campaign organization will present to Abians, a detailed work plan that is specific, remarkable and time-bound dealing with how the government of YPP proposes; will tackle challenges associated with health, education, commerce, industrialization, agriculture, food security, governance/security, infrastructure development and revenue enhancement among others”.





