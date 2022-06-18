Abia 2023: No plan to dump PDP for another party- Sam Anya

A Peoples Democratic Party chieftain in Abia State, Chief Dr Sam Anya, has debunked rumours in many quarters of his alleged plan to dump the party for another politcal party to actualize his 2023 House of Representatives bid.

Recall that Anya lost the PDP House of Representatives ticket to the current Deputy Speaker of the Abia House of Assembly and the Member representing Ohafia south state constituency, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu.

Reacting, Anya in a statement on Saturday, maintained that he is not leaving the PDP despite losing its National Assembly ticket for Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency seat of Abia state at the concluded primaries held across the state.

According to party stalwart in his statement which partly read, “I’m using this opportunity to inform the general public that I remain a committed and bonafide member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“I have not decamped to any party and I do not have any intention to leave the PDP”.

He commended his teeming supporters across the electoral wards of Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency, family, friends and well wishers for their immense support to him before and during the concluded House of Representatives primary election.