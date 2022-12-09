Abia 2023: Court convicts ex-Minister for forging APC primaries result

An Abia State Magistrate’s Court in Umuahia has convicted a former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah, for forgery.

In the suit, marked: UMSC/362/2022, the ex-Minister was sued by the APC in Abia State for fabrication of results.

Ogah was accused of fabricating the party’s direct primary election result sheet “with intent that it may be acted on as genuine”, despite not participating in the party’s May 26, 2022 governorship primary.

The plaintiff submitted that Ogah’s falsification was detrimental to the party and Ikechi Emenike, who the APC recognises as its “authentic governorship flagbearer”.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, the Presiding Magistrate, Ngozi Nwangwa, held that the defendant/respondent “is guilty as charged”.

The magistrate held: “I’m convinced that the defendant has no defence.

“I hereby commit Dr. Uche Ogah for the offence as charged.





