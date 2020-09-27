Residents of Olomore Housing Estate in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State and motorists have again appealed to the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to urgently repair gapping potholes and bad portions of Olomore and Brewery roads.

Both residents and motorists insist that the areas were better under the past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Community leaders, businessmen, traders and commuters in the areas have this called on the governor to factor Olomore and Brewery Roundabout into the key areas he would pay attention to, noting that it has been very difficult for people of the areas to ply the roads as they usually arrived late to their various destinations.

A Community Leader, Elder Jacob Fagbounge, said it was pathetic that the Abiodun-led administration had forgotten the people of the area, noting that no road in Olomore Housing Estate was motorable, adding that even the link road had been in deplorable situation.

Fagbounge said it took the Community Development Associations of Olomore to take the bull by the horn in repairing the roads during the lockdown period, saying no refund was made to them by the State Government till date.

He said: “We needed to repair the roads by ourselves during the lockdown period as we found it very difficult to ply the road.

“Though it was a self-help project, but now that it is beyond our capacity, Government needs to come to our aid by putting the roads in better condition for the betterment of our people.”

Solomon Ajakanri, a motorist, who plies Olomore-Brewery Road, said it was sad that such a terrible road was still existing in Nigeria.

While describing the road as a death trap, Ajakanri called on both the Federal and State Governments to take urgent steps to fix it.

“Imagine, a journey from Olohunda to Abeokuta that is supposed to be for one hour takes well over two hours because of the poor condition of our roads, especially this Olomore and Brewery Roundabout,” he said.

It will be recalled that in July this year, the Ogun State Government said it was aware of the challenges confronting residents as a result of deplorable conditions of roads spread across the State, but till date most of these roads has not been attended to by the government.

The State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, then stated that all the deplorable roads across the state would be repaired, but those of Olomore, Brewery Roundabout, Oke-Ata, Ibara Orile and many more have remained the same.