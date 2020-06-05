The Management of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos says plans are in top gear to give Abe-Igi, the popular open bar and restaurant within the facility, a new look.

The Spokesperson of the National Theatre, Steph Ogundele, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the step was to make the place, noted for artistes’ convergence and public rendezvous, more attractive.

Ogundele said upon completion, Abe-Igi would not only wear a new look, but will also be totally rebranded.

He said: “It is part of the management’s plan towards a post-COVID-19 market development.

“The lockdown has created a good opportunity for us to attend to some proposals, the first and major concluded one being the rebranding of Abe-Igi, which will take off after the total ease of the lockdown.

“We have to take this bold step because we want to upgrade the place by making it more attractive to artistes and users of the complex.”

Ogundele, however, said nothing had been put before the management of the theatre concerning the proposed facelift of the main edifice by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He said: “In this regard, no information has come to us till date.

“We heard about it last year November, just like you also did.

“So we are waiting to be officially informed.”

According to him, the management will remain committed to bringing necessary measures to bear in order to make the environment more comfortable for users of the Abe-Igi and facilities.

