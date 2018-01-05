Abe felicitates with Ogonis on 2018 Ogoni Day celebration

The representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has felicitated with the people of Ogoni ethnic nationality on the occasion of the 2018 Ogoni Day celebration.

Abe, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his spokesman, Parry Saroh Benson, congratulated the Ogoni for their steadfastness and commitment in the struggle for a fair and just country.

He thanked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for its commitment towards the cleanup of impacted Ogoni environment.

The statement reads in part: “I want to congratulate the Ogoni people for their steadfastness, resilient, courage and commitment in the struggle for fair and just country where all can participate.

“I also want to congratulate them for the progress that has been made. I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the commitment of the Federal Government that has led to the beginning of the cleanup of Ogoniland, which is the realization of one of the cardinal objectives of the Ogoni struggle.

“As we go forward, let us use this day of celebration, not just to remember those who lost their lives because of the struggle, but also remember all the deprivations that we had gone through because of this struggle.

“Let us also use it as a day of hope, think well, celebrate what we have achieved and prepare for better victories and better celebrations ahead. I am really happy that today is a day our people can come together, all people, not just Ogoni to have something to celebrate in the year 2018.”