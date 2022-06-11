Abe condoles Rivers APC over death of members

Former representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has condoled the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State over the death of two of her members, Onimiteim Vincent Samuel and Barrister Prince Loveday Motats.

Abe, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, described the death of the duo as ‘saddening’ at a time when the party needs committed men like the deceased.

He called on party faithful in the state to rally round support for the immediate families of the deceased as a mark of respect for the grassroot politicians.

The Senator said: “The death of Onimiteim Samuel and Barrister Loveday Motats saddens us deeply and our prayers go out to the families and the party in Rivers State over this irreparable loss.

“I will like to extend my deepest condolences to their families and the party, praying that the Almighty God will grant them eternal rest and the sacrifice of their commitment to the APC shall not go in vain”.

Samuel and Motats were until their death, stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akuku-Toru and Degema Local Government Areas of the State respectively.