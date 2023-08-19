Abdulsalami: Bazoum told us what was done to him, listed his challenges

Former Military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), met ousted Niger President, Bazoum, on Saturday.

Abdulsalami led a high-powered delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the troubled West African nation.

They arrived the West African Country Saturday in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful solution with the Niger junta.

The delegation met with Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine who received them at the airport and led them to the presidential palace.

They met with General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the junta, and his team for about 90 minutes and later President Mohamed Bazoum.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Abdulsalami said, “We met him and heard his side of the story. He told us what was done to him and the challenges he is facing. We will communicate this to ECOWAS leaders. Doors for talks are now open for a lasting solution.”

The former Head of State did not go into details of the discussion with the ousted president.

But some weeks ago, CNN quoted Bazoum in a series of text messages to a friend as saying he had been “deprived of all human contact” , with no one supplying him food or medicine.

According to the overthrown president, he had been living without electricity, a normal occurrence for all Nigeriens after Nigeria cut off electric power in response to the coup.

Bazoum said all of the perishable food he was supplied with had since gone bad, and he was now eating dry pasta and rice.

Last week, the junta granted Bazoum access to his doctor.