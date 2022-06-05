AbdulRazaq mourns former Labour Party guber candidate, Mike Omotosho

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has described the death of Dr Mike Omotosho, a former gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the state, as painful and shocking.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Omotosho was the LP governorship candidate in the 2015 election.

Abdulrazaq in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, described the deceased as “good-spirited Kwaran.”

According to him, “the death of Dr Omotosho is shocking, and a great depletion of the rank of good-spirited Kwarans who always supported the drown-trodden and the youths.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his aged mother, his immediate family and dependants, and everyone who mourns him.

“I beseech Almighty God to repose his soul and comfort the family.”