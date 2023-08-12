AbdulRazaq mourns ex-Kwara military administrator, Latinwo

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commiserated with the people of the state, especially Offa community, over the death of a former Military Administrator of the state, retired Group Captain Salaudeen Latinwo.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Saturday in Ilorin.

“Latinwo, one of the pioneering elite officer cadets recruited into the Nigerian Air Force in 1963, was born in Offa.

“He rose through the ranks, and would later become the Military Administrator of Kwara State in the Muhammadu Buhari years.

“Governor AbdulRazaq called the death a sad occurrence and a big void in the crop of great statesmen whose well of wisdom and experience is invaluable.

“On behalf of the AbdulRazaqs, the government and people of Kwara State, the Governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late military administrator, the Offa community, and the military establishment on this development.

“The Governor prays to Allah to repose the soul of the former leader in Al-jannah, and uphold his family and the community he left behind,” the statement read in part.