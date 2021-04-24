Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commiserated with the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, over the death of their mother, Hajiya Maryam.

AbdulRazaq, in a statement in Ilorin on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, described the deceased as a great woman from whom great men had descended.

The governor also commiserated with the people of Ilorin Emirate, especially the Emir, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, over the sad loss.

AbdulRazaq described the death of Hajiya Maryam as the end of another era.

“We received with sadness, but with total submission to Allah’s predestination the passing of Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero, mother of their Royal Highnesses the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero.

“My condolences go to their Royal Highnesses, the Chief of Staff to the President, and the people of the three great emirates.

“I beseech Allah to illuminate her grave, forgive her imperfections, grant Hajiya Maryam al-Jannah Firdaus, and give all the bereaved the fortitude to bear the loss,” the governor said.