Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has described the demise of an international business mogul and the Sardauna of Ilorin, Alhaji Umaru Saro, as a big loss to the nation and the state.

AbdulRazaq stated this in his condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Monday.

According to the governor, the death of the business magnate was a loss especially to the Ilorin Emirate where he impacted the lives of many people with his industry, philanthropy and positive influence.

“This passage represents a monumental loss not just to the Ilorin Emirate, but to the entire state and the nation at large,” the statement said.

“Alhaji Umaru Saro was a phenomenon of his time, a business mogul, known nationally and internationally for his entrepreneurship, industry, generosity and commitment to communal growth,” the governor added.

The statement described the late Sardauna of Ilorin as a leading light of the nation’s business community in which he was held in high esteem.

AbdulRazaq referred to Saro as an inspiration and pillar of support for his administration since its inception and described his death as the end of an era.

In a similar condolence message, the National President of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), Alhaji Otta Aliyu-Uthman, described the death of the Sardauna as a monumental loss.

Aliyu-Uthman noted that the late business mogul has contributed immensely to the economic growth and development of Kwara in particular and the nation at large.

He said that he took solace in the fact that the late Sardauna lived an exemplary and purposeful life worthy of emulation.

He prayed God to forgive his sins, put him in Paradise and give the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and the entire people of the state the fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sardauna of Ilorin died in Lagos on Sunday after an illness at the age of 81.

One of the sons of the deceased, Yusuf Saro, who spoke with NAN on phone, said his father would be buried in Lagos on Monday according to Islamic rites.