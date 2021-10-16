Subscribe
AbdulRazaq greets Chief Owoyemi on investiture as Asiwaju Offa

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated a doyen of hospitality industry, Chief Tajudeen Owoyemi Olajire on his investiture as the Asiwaju of Offa Kingdom, describing the honour as befitting.

 

In a statement on Saturday, the Governor said the Asiwaju of Offa, a quintessential leader of Nigeria’s hospitality industry, is a pride of the state.

 

AbdulRazaq said the recognition underlines his excellent contributions to the growth of not just his community but the state as a whole.

 

“It is gratifying to see Chief Owoyemi Olajire being recognised in this big way by His Royal Majesty Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Oloyede Esuwoye II. It is a an affirmation of what Chief Owoyemi stands for: hard work, excellent leadership qualities, and passion for serving the people within his sphere of influence,” the Governor said.

 

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, I congratulate the Asiwaju of Offa Kingdom, and wish him good health and long years of excellent service to humanity especially the people of Offa Kingdom.”

