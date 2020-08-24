Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday congratulated Olatunde Mohammed Amolegbe on his emergence as the 11th President and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, saying his election was another evidence of the state’s rich human capital potentials.

Amolegbe is from Okeya-Ipo, Kwara State.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, quoted AbdulRazaq as saying: “We are indeed proud to identify with Mr Amolegbe on this feat which underscores his professional and ethical standing among his peers in the country and across the world. His leadership of the prestigious organisation at this time is a boost to Kwara State’s efforts to woo various bodies and investors to the state. Such efforts are backed with government’s investments in basic amenities and infrastructure, retooling of legislations to support ease of doing business, and a commitment to the rule of law.

“The Government heartily congratulates Mr Amolegbe, wishes him a successful tenure, and would extend to him the necessary support to make his headship of the CIS mutually beneficial for the body and the people of Kwara State.”

Established by the Act 105 of 1995, the CIS is a nonprofit institute that provides training for professionals in stockbroking, securities and investment, fund and portfolio management, asset management, investment management, and related fields.

The body also regulates and disciplines members of the profession.