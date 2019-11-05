Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated Dr. Sarah Omotunde Alade on her appointment as Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Finance and Economy.

In a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said the appointment was well deserved for a Kwaran who has contributed her own quota to the development of the country as a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Mrs Alade is a round peg in a round hole. She has proven to be an epitome of hard work and good service delivery. She’s no doubt a pride to us,” the statement added.

AbdulRazaq urged Alade to bring her wealth of experience in boosting the economic agenda of the President in making life-changing policies that would impact positively on the lives of Nigerians.

“On behalf of the good people of Kwara, we thank Mr. President for yet another honour of appointing one of us to be part of his NextLevel Agenda of transforming Nigeria,” the statement said.

Alade, a former Acting CBN Governor and teacher at the University of Ilorin, is from Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.