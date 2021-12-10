AbdulRasaq presents staff of office to Emir of Lafiagi

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara State on Friday presented staff of office to the 14th Emir of Lafiagi, Ahaji Mohammed-Kudu Kawu.

AbdulRasaq, who presented the staff of office in Ilorin, congratulated the new emir and the people of Lafiagi.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kawu was until his appointment the Director (North Central) of Polaris Bank.

AbdulRasaq said: “It is expected that your wealth of experience will impact positively on the lives of common man in your domain.”

The governor reminded Kawu that the appointment had put him in good stead to build bridge of harmony, understanding, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among his people.

He prayed that the new emir would live long on the throne of his forefathers.

Alhaji Aliyu Saifudeen, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said that the appointment of the new emir was through a competitive contest.

Saifudeen advised the emir to be humble and magnanimous in victory by extending the hands of friendship to his fellow contestants in order to move the community to greater heights.

“As for those who lost, they should also accept their fate as an act of God,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, the new emir praised Allah for making the occasion a reality and assured that he would be fair to all.

He promised to promote peaceful coexistence and participate in the laudable programmes and policies of the state government.

He urged other contestants to support him in making Lafiagi a home for all.

NAN reports that Kawu succeeded Alhaji Saadu Kawu-Haliru, who died on July 8.