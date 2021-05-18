The immediate past governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has put to rest speculations about his alleged arrest on Monday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

On his Twitter handle, @abdulfatahAhmed, on Tuesday, the former governor said “In response to an invitation by the commission via a letter dated 26th April 2021, I voluntarily visited the EFCC in Abuja yesterday with regard to a complaint about a contract awarded by Kwara State government while I was the state’s Commissioner for Finance.

“I was not accused of any wrongdoing. Neither was I questioned about any N9 billion transaction. I have since been granted bail.”

Sources at the anti-graft agency had told reporters that Ahmed was questioned by a crack team of operatives at the EFCC headquarters in the Jabi area of Abuja, for about seven hours, writing statements.

There were also speculations that his arrest was in connection with how funds to the tune of about N9 billion were allegedly diverted from the coffers of the Kwara State government.

The money was alleged to have been diverted during his tenure as governor of the state, and when he served as the Commissioner for Finance in the administration of former Governor Bukola Saraki.

Ahmed was appointed as the Commissioner for Finance in Kwara State after Saraki assumed office as governor in 2003.