Abductors take woman and her child in Osogbo, demand N5m ransom

A 32-year-old woman and her child were abducted at Otaefun/Kobo’ngbogboe Area of Osogbo on Tuesday, police in Osun confirmed on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson in Osun, SP Yemisi Opalola, said a report of the abduction was made to the police and that machinery had been set in motion to rescue the victims.

Senior Pastor of Union Baptist Church, Odi-Olowo, Osogbo, Rev. Sunday Adeoye, announced the kidnap of the woman and her child in a statement issued by the church on Wednesday.

Spokesperson of the church, Oluwamayowa Fagbohungbe, quoted Rev. Adeoye as saying the woman was kidnapped while returning from her shop.

The woman and her family are members of the Baptist Church and she was slated to be one of the teachers in the teenagers’ ministry of the church.

The abductors have contacted the victim’s husband to demand a ransom of N5 million which they instructed must be paid into the victim’s bank account.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the abduction was the third in Osun since the beginning of the year with ransoms allegedly paid to secure the release of victims.