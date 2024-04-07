Abductors of two Taraba varsity students  demand N50m ransom 

The abductors of the two students of the Federal University Wukari in Taraba State are demanding a ransom of N50m in exchange for their freedom.

The Head of Information and Protocol Unit of the institution, Ashu Agbu, disclosed this in a telephone conversation with journalists on Sunday.

“The abductors revealed that they came for the owner of the eatery and not his staff and will return to get him.

“They are demanding a ransom of N50m to free the two students. Since the incident, security agencies and youths of the area are combing the surrounding forests and bush paths to apprehend the kidnappers and will not relent until the students are rescued alive and safe,” she said.

Agbu hinted that an expanded meeting will be held on Monday, April 8 with security agencies, and local, state, and Federal Government representatives, to find a lasting solution to the insecurity affecting the institution.

About 90 percent of the students and staff of the institution live outside the school premises.

The students were picked on Wednesday, April 3 at about 10pm at a shop close to the busy area, accommodating students staying outside the school premises.