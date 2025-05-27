Abductors of three church members in Ondo demand N15m ransom

In a new development, abductors of the three members of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Akure North Council Area of Ondo, have reportedly demanded a N15m ransom for their release.

Recall that the church members were abducted on Monday evening while coming from the Bible Study at Kasemola area, in Ogbese community.

A family source told newsmen that the abductors have opened line of communication with the family members and the leadership of the Deeper Life Bible Church.

”Yes they have contacted us and have demanded for a ransom of N5 million per victim.

”We are raising money from well wishes and church members to be able to pay the ransom,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the church leaders have organized prayer warriors to intercede for the release of the kidnapped church members.

A source in the church who confirmed the development said that ” We have reported the incident to the police and Amotekun Corps in the state.

When contacted, Spokesperson for the state police command, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the abduction of the three church members.

Ayanlade said that police detectives are already combing the forest to locate and secure their release.

According to him “I can confirm to you that there is an issue of kidnapping but I cannot confirm the number of the victims for now.”

He however noted that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the culprits and bring the situation under control.

