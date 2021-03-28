The abductors of the eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Kaduna State have established contact with the leadership of the church in the state, demanding a N50 million ransom before they will release them, Channels Television is reporting.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Church in Kaduna Province, Alao Joseph, in an interview with Channels Television.

Joseph told the award winning station that the church members were kidnapped by the bandits at about 7pm on Friday along Kachia Road.

He said the bandits took away the church members to an unknown destination while the bus, which they were travelling with, was abandoned by the roadside.

He added that the church has contacted security agencies over the incident with the hope that they will help in securing the immediate rescue of the eight church members.