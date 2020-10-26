There were indications that the abductors of the Chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke, have reached out to his family demanding a ransom of N200 million.

The council boss was abducted alongside his driver on Sunday night along Okeho-Ado Awaye Road, available information on Monday said.

Adeleke was said to be heading for Ibadan for a meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday.

Sources said the kidnappers have demanded for N200 million ransom before they will release Adeleke.