Abductors of students of Kaduna-based privately owned Greenfield University have contacted their parents to demand a collective ransom of N800 million.

They threatened to kill the students if the ransom is not paid.

The Nation gathered negotiation of the ransom was already ongoing.

A cousin to one of the kidnapped students, Georgina Stephen, confirmed the development.

Stephen claimed 23 students, including 14 females and a staff of the university, were abducted.

According to her, the kidnappers have been beating the abducted students, insisting if the ransom is not paid they will kill all of them.

Another parent, who craved anonymity, confirmed the development, saying the kidnappers had called to demand for a collective ransom of N800 million.

He could not however confirm the number of the abducted students.

