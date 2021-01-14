Suspected kidnappers, who abducted a former Chairman of the Ekiti State chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, at one of his stations in Ado Ekiti, a few days ago, have allegedly demanded a N60 million ransom for his release.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Akinbami was kidnapped last Sunday around 9pm by four gunmen at one of his several filling stations located along the Ado Ekiti-Ijan Ekiti Road, Ado Ekiti.

A source close to the family, who pleaded for anonymity, told newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday that the abductors had contacted his family on Tuesday night and reportedly demanded N60 million before they could release him.

The source said: “You know our man was kidnapped on Sunday night in a very dramatic way, and very late on Tuesday night we got a call from them asking us to pay N60 million if we are to see him again.

“We pleaded with them to reduce the amount and we are yet to hear from them since then.”

When called for his reaction, the Amotekun Corps Commander in Ekiti State, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (retd), said he was not aware of the ransom demand by the abductors, but that his men were still in the bush trailing the abductors, with the hope that the victim would soon be rescued through the combined efforts of the Amotekun, police and vigilante.

Komolafe said: “Let me tell you that our personnel our very much in the bush trailing the kidnappers in a bid to rescue the victim.

“It is a joint collaboration with police and other security agents to rescue him unhurt.

“We are appealing to members of the public to volunteer useful and timely information on the activities of criminal elements in their communities because the criminals are human beings and not spirits.

“Our desk number is 09062970421.”