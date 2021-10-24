Abductors demand N10m ransom for two pupils kidnapped in Ondo

Abductors of two pupils kidnapped on Friday in Akure, Ondo State, have demanded a ransom of N10 million for their release.

The two children were abducted on Friday evening in front of their residence. They were inside their mother’s car at Leo area, Akure, the state capital, when the gunmen took them away.

The mother was said to have stepped down from the car to open the gate to their residence when the gunmen attacked her, collected the car keys and drove away with the children.

Spokesman for the state’s command of the Nigeria Police, Fumilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident, saying the kidnappers came in another car.

“Another car with three occupants suddenly drove up to her. Some of the occupants collected her car keys and drove her car away with the kids inside.

“The anti-kidnapping section of the police is already on the trail of the assailants to rescue the two kids and recover the car,” she said.