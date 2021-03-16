Following consecutive abductions in schools in the state, the Kaduna State government has ordered the closure of all public and private schools in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

A memo by the zonal education office, Sabon Tasha, dated March 16, and addressed to all principals of public and private schools directed schools to close due to the prevailing security situation in the area.

The memo was signed by Abigail Adze, Commissioner of Schools’ Quality Assurance Authority.

Adze said the decision was taken in view of the security challenges in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

“The director-general, Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority has directed me to inform all principals and proprietors of both public and private schools in Kajuru local government area to close down all schools with immediate effect (as from today 16th March, 2021),” the memo read.